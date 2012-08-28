Three Highlights That Perfectly Sum Up Tim Tebow

At this point, we have a good idea of what Tim Tebow is. That is, he is capable of making good plays. He is capable of making bad plays. And yet, it doesn’t matter if they are good or bad, they are almost always ugly. And in last night’s preseason game, we saw a little bit of it all.



There was the mad scramble on third-and-16 for a first down. And there were passes that weren’t anywhere close to the target. And there was the hideous interception in which he tried to beat what looked like quadruple-coverage and not surprisingly, threw it right into the chest of a defender.

Here are each of those plays. And as a bonus, we’ve added the good and bad Tebow arm-pumps below…



Tebow arm-pumps…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.