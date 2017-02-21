VIDEO: The final moments of the plane that crashed in Melbourne, killing 5 people

A burnt out car outside DFO Essendon. Photo courtesy of the MFB

Channel 10 has obtained footage of the final moments of the twin-engined plane that crashed into a DFO shopping complex at Essendon airport in Melbourne this morning.

The pilot of the Beechcraft B200 Super King Air, Max Quartermain, is believed to have issued a mayday call citing engine failure just before the crash at 9am.

He was carrying four American passengers who planned to play golf on King Island, 246km south of Melbourne in Bass Strait.

A dashcam captured the Beechcraft’s fatal ending, below:

Nine News has also obtained dashcam footage of the explosion, taken by a truckie on the Tullamarine Freeway, which can be seen here.

