The Chargers Scored One Of The Craziest Touchdowns You'll Ever See

With the Chargers threatening to score on the one-yard line, they fumbled the ball only to have the Cardinals then give it back on a silly lateral attempt on their on eight-yard line. That led to the ball popping up and landing safely in the arms Shaun Phillips who walked into the endzone for a touchdown.

Yes, this is a preseason game, but the third preseason game is supposed to be the most competitive of the preseason contests as it is treated as a dress rehearsal. If so, this is not a good sign for the Cardinals.

Here is the play. You can see the full video below…

And here is the full video…

