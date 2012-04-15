Here's The Incredible Goal With Six Seconds Remaining That May Have Saved The Blackhawks' Season

For the second straight game, the Chicago Blackhawks tied their first-round playoff game against the Phoenix Coyotes in the closing seconds. And unlike game one, Chicago took advantage of the opportunity and evened the series with a goal in overtime.



The tying goal in game two was even more dramatic than the one the Hawks netted with 15 seconds left in game one. This one found the back of the goal with just 5.5 seconds left when Patrick Sharp scored. And then Bryan Bickell added his second goal of the game about midway through the first overtime period.

Here are both goals…



