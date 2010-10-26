Video: The BlackBerry PlayBook Tablet In Action

When Research In Motion announced its PlayBook tablet, the company didn’t demo the software. It just showed the device. Well now we have some video evidence of what the OS will look like in action.



We grabbed the video below of RIM co-CEO Mike Lazaridis playing with the PlayBook at the Adobe Max conference. We tuned in late so we couldn’t grab more, but we have enough to get an idea of what it looks like.



Update: Here’s a full demo from RIMM:



