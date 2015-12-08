VIDEO: The best way to wash your expensive wine glasses

Are you a wine bore? Photo: Shutterstock.

There’s a sub-species of the wine snob known as the wine glass bore.

They’re the guys who treat their expensive wine glasses even more carefully that their first born child, discuss the relative merits of the chardonnay glass over the cabernet one, and worst of all, deliver long lectures during a meal about how they never wash their glasses in anything but hot water.

Washing those expensive crystal glasses even had its own joke in Gossip Girls, with Blair telling Dan they have to be cleaned using L’Occitane shampoo.

But these extravagant methods are rubbish according to someone who knows a thing or two about posh drinking implements.

Mark Baulderstone is the managing director of Riedel in Australia and says the “myth” that they have to be hand-washed is “frustrating”.

Popping them in the dishwasher is just fine, he says, adding that the glasses are rated for up to 1500 washes.

(We’re not sure if that means the glass starts to wear out after that, but the good news is that even if you’re raising a glass every day, it’s still going to take you more than four years to get to that point.)

Most importantly, the Riedel MD says you’re less likely to break the glasses using a dishwasher than by hand washing.

To show you how it’s done, Mark Baulderstone produced this video showing all the tricks of the trade when it comes to washing up. Don’t forget to bookmark it on your phone for the next time a wine glass bore reaches for the L’Occitane.

Here is Mark Baulderstone’s explanation of what to do:

