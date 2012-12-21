The Best (And Worst) Moments From The SportsCenter Hosted By Billy Crystal

ESPN is still the Worldwide Leader in Sports, but if they have a fault it is that reporting the sports news often takes a back seat to taking care of their partners and doing whatever it takes to boost ratings.



The latest effort was yesterday’s SportsCenter, co-hosted by Billy Crystal, who was there to shamelessly plug his upcoming movie, “Parental Guidance.” And while this might not have been as bad as the Tim Tebow Birthday SportsCenter, it was pretty painful at times.

That being said, there were some humorous moments, even if most of them were of the unintentional variety. Here are the best (and some of the worst) moments from Billy Crystal’s appearance…

