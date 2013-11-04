Texans Coach Gary Kubiak Collapsed During Sunday Night Football Game

In a scary scene at Reliant Stadium during the Sunday Night Football game, Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak collapsed heading to the locker room at halftime.

Kubiak never lost consciousness but was taken off the field on a stretcher. He was later taken to a local hospital for what was called “precautionary reasons.” NBC reporter Michelle Tafoya said Kubiak was in obvious pain and had trouble opening his eyes. At one point he tried to sit up but had to lay back down. Tafoya added that Kubiak was talking as he was taken off the field.

[UPDATE] According to Michelle Tafoya, the Texans are reporting that Kubiak did not suffer a heart attack.

Here is a GIF of Kubiak collapsing at approximately the 24-yard line…



Here is some additional footage that appears to have been shot by a local news crew ( via David Nuño )…

Here Kubiak can be seen sitting up and surrounded by medical personnel…

Kubiak was later taken off the field on a stretcher…

Here is Kubiak leaving the stadium in an ambulance…

