Watch The Tesla Model S Earn A Perfect Crash Safety Rating

After the automaker shocked investors by turning a surprise Q2 profit, Tesla Motors has more good news to brag about.

The 2013 Model S has earned a perfect, five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The 4,321-pound sedan received five out of five stars in three categories: frontal crash, side crash, and rollover.

Its “risk of rollover” is just 5.7%, thanks to the heavy battery pack in the floor of the car that keeps its center of gravity low to the ground. In comparison, the rollover risk of a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is 20.7%.

So for those who want to drop between $US70,000 and $US100,000 (before a federal tax credit) on the best car Consumer Reports has ever tested, there’s no need to worry about how it does in a crash.

