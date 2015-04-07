VIDEO: Terrifying footage of the mud 'tsunami' which swamped a town in Chile

Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Tsunamis don’t just happen by the beach.

At least 25 people were killed and 125 are missing after the Copiapo River in Chile broke its banks last week.

The desert Atacama region is known as one of the driest on Earth, so it’s not really a surprise onlookers were stunned by the rapid rise.

This video posted on the weekend shows the river rising from this:

To this, in under two minutes, presumably cutting off as those filming it decided it was time to leave:

With more than 30,000 people affected, authorities are now saying it’s “the worst rain disaster to fall on the north [of Chile] in 80 years”.

