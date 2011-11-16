VIDEO: Here's What The Biggest Tennis Stars Look Like As Children

The 2012 Stockholm Open is still nearly a year away, but that hasn’t stopped the tournament organisers from blessing us with the best tennis commercial since Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras stopped New York City traffic for a quick game.



The beauty of this commercial is that there is stuff in here for the casual sports fan, like John McEnroe yelling at an umpire and Andre Agassi’s hair. And there is also stuff for the tennis diehards, like Novak Djokovic obsessive ball bouncing and Robin Soderling’s towel covered face.

This video comes to us via Chris Chase at Yahoo! Sports…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

