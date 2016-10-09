Tennessee Volunteers defender had one of the great hustle plays you will ever see to save the day

Just when it looked like No. 8 Texas A&M was going to seal a win over No. 9 Tennessee, a Volunteers defender made one of the greatest hustle plays in recent memory.

Two plays after Tennessee had scored a touchdown to pull within a touchdown, A&M running back Trayveon Williams broke free for what appeared to be a 73-yard touchdown run. It would have given the Aggies a 14-point lead with less than two minutes to play.

But out of nowhere, defensive back Malick Foreman dove inside the 5-yard line and knocked the ball out of Williams’ hands. The ball went out of the end zone, resulting a turnover. It would be Tennessee ball.





With less than 40 yards until the end zone, Foreman was several yards behind Williams.

He could have easily given up on the play and accepted defeat. He did not.

The replay showed that the ball was indeed fumbled before the end zone.





Wow. What a play.

Tennessee did march down and tie the game and send it to overtime thanks to some incredible hustle by Foreman.

