Here's Ted Cruz Doing His Best Imitation From 'The Godfather'

YouTube Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Bloomberg’s ‘With All Due Respect.’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who is looking at running for president in 2016, is apparently a huge fan of “The Godfather.”

At the end of an interview on Bloomberg’s “With All Due Respect” on Wednesday, Cruz was asked to either explain which character was “the most compelling” in the movie series or do his best “Godfather” imitation.

Cruz initially demurred on the imitation request.

“Well, much to my team’s relief, I’ll probably resist doing ‘Godfather’ impressions — although if you get a beer in me I might not,” he quipped.

Instead, Cruz praised the lead role in the movies, Michael Corleone, as the most compelling.

“The most compelling character is always Michael Corleone because he is engaged in a moral battle, where in each decision he’s trying to do the right thing,” Cruz said. “He ends up being a mass murderer in every movie.”

Cruz then reversed himself and offered an imitation of a famous scene from the final movie in the series.

“It’s summed up in ‘Godfather III’ when an older Michael Corleone says,” Cruz continued, switching to a raspier voice, “‘Every time I get out, they keep pulling me back in!‘”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

View the original below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.