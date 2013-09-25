US Senator Ted Cruz Reads 'Green Eggs And Ham' On The Senate Floor As A Bedtime Story To His Kids

During his marathon speech on the Senate floor Tuesday in opposition to funding the Affordable Care Act in the continuing resolution, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took a break … to read bedtime stories to his two young girls.

He said that his two daughters were watching C-SPAN2 at home — he told them to turn on the station at 8 p.m. Cruz read his daughters verses from the Bible. And then he moved on to the Dr. Seuss classic, “Green Eggs and Ham.”

Jason Johnson, Cruz’s chief campaign strategist, tweeted a photo of Cruz’s daughters watching him on television at home:

Below is video of Cruz’s dramatic rendition on the Senate floor. He concluded by telling his daughters, “Daddy’s going to be home soon, to read to you in person.”

And, yes, “Green Eggs and Ham” will now forever be in the Senate record.

