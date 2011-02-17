(Video) Tech + Creativity = Effective and Affordable Marketing Strategies

On the occasion of the Fall 2010 Small Business Technology Tour, produced by Smallbiztechnolgy.com and sponsored by AT&T, Kelly Anderson (Startup Princess), Jyl Pattee (mum It Forward), and Brandt Page (Launch Sales & Marketing).



They speak about how to use technology and creativity to create effective and affordable marketing strategies to grow your business.

To learn more please visit: Small Business Technology Tour – Salt Lake City





