In this video, courtesy from Gateway Pundit (via Hot Air), you can see Tea Party protestors in North Carolina protesting bailouts. But then, out of nowhere, there’s a contrarian protester who decides to start picking fights. It gets pretty intense about one minute in with the cameraman saying “Don’t touch my wife!”







