A Tampa Bay Rays Second Baseman Passed Out After Being Hit By A Pitch

In a scary scene, Will Rhymes of the Tampa Bay Rays collapsed on the field after he was hit on the forearm by a pitch.



The 95 mph fastball by Franklin Morales sounded like it hit squarely on the bone, and a large welt immediately began to form. Rhymes tried to stay in the game, going to first base. But after a few moments, he took a few steps and collapsed into the arms of first base coach George Hendrick.

Rhymes eventually regained consciousness and was taken off the field on a cart.

UPDATE: Amazingly, Rhymes did not break a bone. The x-rays were negative.

Here’s the video (via ESPN). Replay of the pitch comes at the 0:28 mark…





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.