VIDEO: Take A Tour Of Sarah Palin's New Arizona Digs

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has reportedly purchased an 8,000-square-foot home in Scottsdale, Arizona, a move that has fuelled speculation that she is getting ready to make a bid for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination. This video tour her new home, taken in September 2009, looks a little like the beginning of a horror movie, given the unexplained presence of a little girl in every shot.



It does however, show off the immensity of the southwestern-style brown stucco home, which sits on 4.4 acres and has six bedrooms, a home theatre, a billiard room, a walk-in wine cellar, a six-car garage and a swimming pool.

The formerly foreclosed house was purchased May 13 for $1.695 million in cash through a limited liability company, according to the Arizona Republic.

