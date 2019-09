Back with a take on the Bobby Petrino situation are the Taiwanese animators at NMA.tv.



And if you are looking to get caught up on the ugliness at the University of Arkansas — or just want a good chuckle — here’s the entire affair from one hog (the Harley) to another (the pig).

Here’s the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

