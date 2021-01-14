The 4-year-old son of soccer stars Sydney Leroux and Dom Dwyer tried to rip off his shirt after scoring his first goal

Rich Pope/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Sydney Leroux (left) holds her son, Cassius Dwyer.

Cassius Dwyer – the son of USWNT star Sydney Leroux and MLS player Dom Dwyer – is following in his parents’ footsteps on the soccer field.

The 4-year-old scored his first goal in his recreational league on Tuesday, and his mum shared a video of the toddler trying to rip off his jersey in celebration.

It’s unclear where Dwyer learned of such antics.

Cassius Dwyer is taking a page out of his parents’ books.

The 4-year-old son of Major League Soccer player Dom Dwyer and longtime US Women’s National Team star Sydney Leroux, Dwyer has shown an aptitude on the soccer field at an early age. In fact, according to his mum, the toddler scored his first-ever goal in his recreation league on Tuesday.

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Auntie Megan Rapinoe throws Cassius Dwyer into the air during a 2017 USWNT game.

And Dwyer celebrated accordingly â€” by attempting to rip his pinny and jersey off.

The 30-year-old Orlando Pride star posted the hilarious video of her little tike scoring and subsequently tugging at his jersey. He also jumped into the air, spun 180 degrees, and landed with his fists clenched by his side in classic Cristiano Ronaldo fashion.

Since his mum posted the clip to Twitter Tuesday evening, Dwyer’s antics have garnered more than 100,000 views.

“Cassius scored his first goal today and went to take off his shirt,” Leroux wrote. “I. Am. Dead. ðŸ˜­”

Cassius scored his first goal today and went to take off his shirt. I. Am. Dead. ???? pic.twitter.com/1grW6M8MO7 — Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) January 12, 2021

