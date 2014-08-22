VIDEO: Sydney Lawyer Arrested At CBD Office In Drug Dealing Sting

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A 34-year-old Sydney solicitor was arrested in an office in Martin Place yesterday morning as part of a police sting targeting an alleged organised crime syndicate.

The man has been charged with dealing and possession of ‘Ice’ and GHB, as well as resisting arrest, dealing in proceeds of crime, and possessing a prohibited weapon following a search of his Newtown home, where they allegedly found an electronic stun gun and 700ml of liquid believed to be GHB.

Police will allege that undercover officers purchased a total of 500ml of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and 13.8 grams of methylamphetamine (ice) from the lawyer on a number of occasions between July 30 and August 13, 2014.

They’ll also allege at the time of his arrest today, the man was in possession of three grams of ‘ice’, an ‘ice’ pipe, scales, numerous resealable plastic bags, and a large amount of cash.

He was refused bail to appear in Central Local Court today.

Another man, aged 25, from Macquarie Park, was also arrested yesterday as part of Strike Force Aided, a two-month investigation into the supply of illicit drugs by an alleged organised-criminal syndicate in Sydney.

He was found at a unit in Kings Cross when police searched it, seizing 40g of cocaine, 10g of ice, 350 MDMA capsules, 10g of ecstasy and a large amount of cash.

He was charged with supply prohibited drug (ongoing dealing) and other offences and will also appear in Central Local Court today.

