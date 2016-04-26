VIDEO: Sydney gets blown up in the new X-Men movie

X-Men: Apocalypse comes to Sydney. Source: screenshot/20th Century Fox

If you already think it’s hard enough to find somewhere to live in Sydney, it looks like things are only going to get worse after May 27 when the ninth instalment in the 16-year-old X-Men franchise hits the big screen.

The final trailer for latest superhero blockbuster X-Men: Apocalypse, has just been posted and it shows Sydney under attack, with the Opera House starting to explode into a million pieces.

Director Bryan Singer’s 2014 effort, X-Men: Days of Future Past, became the most successful film in the franchise, taking nearly $A1 billion globally at the box office, only to be topped by Deadpool, released just two months ago, so you can expect the next instalment – budget $US234m – will bank a 10-figure sum for 20th Century Fox.

Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) is the name of the original and most powerful mutant and he’s not too happy with the state of the planet after being woken from a 1000-year slumber, after rounding up four mutant “horsemen” who read like a climate change scientist’s worst nightmare, the Earth is set for a pounding.

And yes, the Biblical reference is deliberate because as X-Men fans know if they’ve seen earlier trailers, Apocalypse is also known by a bunch of God’s other aliases.

As usual it’s up to Professor X (James McAvoy), with Raven (Jennifer Lawrence) taking the lead with the X-Men to save humanity.

Whether they do or not, it appears Sydney cops a major makeover based on this snippet from the trailer.

And that’s about as close the film came to Australia, with most of it shot in Montreal, Canada. The Australian contingent includes Hugh Jackman, but he’s not listed in the main credits, so don’t expect much and he’s also been shooting his third and final Wolverine film, due out next year.

But keep an eye out for the Hollywood debut of Adelaide teenager Kodi Smit-McPhee as the teleporting mutant Nightcrawler, and Rose Byrne as Dr Moira MacTaggert, the CIA agent in love with Xavier (until he wiped her memory).

Here’s the latest trailed for X-Men: Apocalypse. Keep an eye out around the 50-second mark.

