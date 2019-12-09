A Swiss cagefighter hit his opponent with strikes so powerful it stiffened his body, knocking him out in an instant

Kevin Ruart won his welterweight fight in brutal fashion at the BRAVE CF event in South Africa on Saturday.

Ruart hit his opponent, Ibrahim Mane, with a combination of punches so powerful he was knocked out on his feet.

Mane’s body stiffened completely before falling awkwardly against the fence of the cage.

Even though Mane was clearly unable to continue, Ruart hit him with three more punches.

The referee then stepped in to wave the bout off. It was over.

Watch the finishing move right here.

بالضربة القاضية..

غير مجريات النزال وقلب الطاولة لصالحه في الدقيقة الأخيرة..

بطولة #BRAVE31 لفنون القتال المختلطة #أبوظبي_الرياضية 4 pic.twitter.com/0VRAWy8m83 — قناة أبوظبي الرياضية (@ADSportsTV) December 7, 2019

BRAVE CF’s official Twitter account called it a “nasty, nasty KO.”

With the win, Ruart moves his record to eight wins against three losses. Mane, meanwhile, fell to seven wins against thee losses.

