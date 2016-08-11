An eerie video was posted yesterday of a man explaining why he climbed Trump Tower

www.youtube.com The Youtube user discussing the reasons why he climbed Trump Tower on August 9.

A man equipped with suction cups tried to scale Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday afternoon, local time.

A video showing a young man explaining why he climbed Trump Tower was sent to Business Insider via an email tip shortly after publishing an article on the Trump Tower climber.

The video was posted on posted by Youtube user Leven Thumps on August 9.

In the video, the man said that he was an, “independent researcher,” who was climbing Trump Tower to, “seek an audience with Mr. Trump.”

Social media users have called the suction-cup climber “Steve from Virginia,” but it’s not immediately clear whether the man pictured in the Youtube video is the man currently climbing the Trump Tower.

The man ended the video encouraging viewers to “get out and vote for Trump.”

Here’s the video in question:

