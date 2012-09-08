How Did Pitt's Quarterback Pull Off This Crazy Shovel Pass While Four Defenders Clobbered Him?

Lorenzo Arguello

After two games, the Pittsburgh Panthers football team has looked absolutely dreadful.

Pitt’s latest loss was a 34-10 drubbing on the hands of Big East foe Cincinnati Thursday night, so we were a bit surprised to see this insane highlight.

Watch as Pitt quarterback Tino Sunseri throws a ridiculous shovel pass just a split second before his knee hits the ground with four Cincy defenders barreling down on him (via SportsGrid). It was almost a TD!

