How Did Pitt's Quarterback Pull Off This Crazy Shovel Pass While Four Defenders Clobbered Him?

After two games, the Pittsburgh Panthers football team has looked absolutely dreadful.



Pitt’s latest loss was a 34-10 drubbing on the hands of Big East foe Cincinnati Thursday night, so we were a bit surprised to see this insane highlight.

Watch as Pitt quarterback Tino Sunseri throws a ridiculous shovel pass just a split second before his knee hits the ground with four Cincy defenders barreling down on him (via SportsGrid). It was almost a TD!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.