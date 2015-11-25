VIDEO: Stunning footage of the 5 P&O cruise liners off Sydney Heads today

The latest additions to local cruise line P&O’s fleet arrived in Sydney this morning.
The 1500-passenger Pacific Aria and sister ship Pacific Eden arrived off Sydney heads with the three existing ships in the local fleet at dawn, creating a V formation.
The two ships boost passenger capacity by 50% giving P&O room for around 9000 passengers in an industry growing at a spectacular rate and hoping to carry 2 million passengers annually by 2020.
Singer Jessica Mauboy and actress Kate Ritchie simultaneously “christened” the ships via Twitter as they sailed past Fort Denison.
P&O has a concerts planned from 4pm on all five ships, before fireworks at 8.45pm as the ships prepare to sail.
Ann Sherry, CEO of Carnival Australia, which operates P&O Cruises, said the event marked a new era for P&O, Australia’s only homegrown cruise line.
“The addition of Pacific Aria and Pacific Eden represents a 50% expansion in our guest capacity and heralds a new look and feel for our cruise line, inspired by modern Australia,” she said.
Here’s the video of the ships arriving today.
