CHART: Netflix Sees Rates Of Tablet Video Streaming Triple In A Year, And Phone Streaming Double

Video streaming is going mobile.

The trend is strongest among Netflix subscribers. In 2012, only 5% of Netflix subscribers said they streamed content on an iPad, according to Nielsen. A year later, this percentage tripled to 15%. The trend is nearly identical for subscribers using other tablet brands.

And the relatively small screens on smartphones don’t seem to pose a problem for video streamers. Among Netflix subscribers, the percentage streaming to their phones exploded from 11% to 23%. For Hulu Plus subscribers, the jump was also significant, from 10% in 2012 to 17% this year.

These stats are another sign that as dominant as TV seems now, phones and tablets can’t be underestimated as video playback devices.

(Hulu plus recently reported 4 million paying subscribers in the first quarter of 2013, and Netflix has 30 million in the U.S.)

Meanwhile, the PC has begun to fade as a delivery channel for streaming video, although it is still a far more common playback device than mobile gadgets. The PC fade was most pronounced among Hulu Plus subscribers. 60-one per cent of Hulu Plus subscribers said they used their PCs for streaming in 2012. By contrast only 43% reported using PCs in 2013.

