Premier League Goalie Scored A Goal Just 12 Seconds Into A Match

It is hard to imagine a better start to a match for Stoke City or a more embarrassing start for Southampton than what happened in the first 12 seconds of their match on Sunday.

Taking a feed back from a teammate, Stoke City goalie Asmir Begovic sent the ball deep down the field. Southampton goalie Artur Boruc misjudged the wind and let the ball bounce over his head for the rare goalie goal. Here is the video (via NBC Sports). A GIF can be seen below…



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

[image url="http://farm4.staticflickr.com/3764/10627451616_ae02ef1ae8_o.gif" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

A GIF of the goal (this is from a replay shown about 30 seconds after the goal)...

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.