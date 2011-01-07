WATCH: NHL's Second-Leading Goal Scorer Falls Down During Penalty Shot Attempt

Steven Stamkos already has 31 goals this season, one behind the NHL leader, and potted 51 last year as a 19-year-old. He’s as big a scoring threat as anyone on the planet, so when he gets a penalty shot, he’s not only expected to score, he’s expected to do something incredible.



Unfortunately, that’s not what happened last night. Take a look:



To be fair, no one on the Lightning brought their “A” game last night. Tampa Bay was clobbered by the Pittsburgh Penguins, 8-1, and the Lightning gave up four goals on Pittsburgh’s first eight shots.

