VIDEO: Check Out Steve Schwarzman Doing Stand Up Comedy In White Tie

Private equity mogul Stephen Schwarzman cracked a joke about Bank of America’s capital levels during his keynote speech last week at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner.



The Blackstone chief executive’s joke was so impressive that even Schwarzman himself and BofA’s chief Brian Moynihan cracked up.

Blackstone just tweeted the youtube videos of the performance. So now we can all see Schwarzman’s awesome delivery. Check out the videos below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

