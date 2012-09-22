Here's The Excellent Tribute To NFL Legend Steve Sabol From Last Night's Giants-Panthers Game

Cork Gaines

One of the giants of the NFL, NFL Films president Steve Sabol, passed away earlier this week after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. And it was only fitting that the NFL paid tribute to the man that helped bring us NFL Films, with a video that incorporated many of his most famous clips.

Here’s the video…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.