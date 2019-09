For those of you that can’t stand Metta World Peace (AKA Ron Artest), you will love this highlight from last night’s game against the Rockets. For the rest, you will have to settle for just being disturbed by what World Peace does with this towel after Steve Nash dries his armpits.



Oh boy (via Ball Don’t Lie)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

