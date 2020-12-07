NBC brought election star Steve Kornacki back to the big board to explain the NFL playoffs, and fans loved it

NBC Steve Kornacki.

NBC political correspondent Steve Kornacki joined “Sunday Night Football” to break down the NFL playoff picture.

Kornacki’s performance earned rave reviews from fans online.

The khakis are back.

NBC political correspondent Steve Kornacki was one of the network’s stars of the presidential election in November, takings viewers through vote counts with the help of his interactive map.

As election night slowly morphed into election week, the nation fell deeper and deeper in love with Kornacki, his khakis, and his updates on incoming vote counts from Maricopa County.

Kornacki was such a star that NBC decided to get more use out of his talents at the big board by adding him to their broadcast of “Sunday Night Football.”

Ahead of the game, Kornacki updated viewers on the NFL playoff picture after the day of games.

The tone and cadence of his voice was a comfort to anyone who found peace in Kornaki’s khakis over the course of the election.

For a look at the NFL Playoff Picture, let's go to the touchscreen with @SteveKornacki from @NBCNews! pic.twitter.com/CHkA17cO6D — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) December 7, 2020

On Twitter, fans seemed thrilled with the segment, and praised NBC for the move.

Kornacki on SNF is a genuinely smart piece of cross-promotional branding — yerboy yuletide yeehaw (@clintonyates) December 7, 2020

Contender for this year’s best crossover: Steve Kornacki breaking down NFL playoff odds pic.twitter.com/r7oLASLVKM — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) December 7, 2020

lol the steve kornacki segment was good as hell — charles (#1 fraud) mcdonald (@FourVerts) December 7, 2020

Steve Kornacki reporting on sports is something I never knew I needed pic.twitter.com/V8QQm7xBaY — Aliyah Funschelle (@AliyahFun) December 7, 2020

Highlight of my weekend easily was watching national treasure Steve Kornacki mapping out various paths to the playoffs pic.twitter.com/7oJVHILUwv — greggnog (@greggnog) December 7, 2020

Kornacki returned to take viewers through a similar breakdown at halftime, and was met with more roaring approval. Apparently, NBC agrees that the segment was a success, as Kornacki is reportedly expected to be a feature of more broadcasts moving forward in the season.

NBC Sports tells the @TheAthletic that "there is a high probability" you will see @SteveKornacki on a future edition of Football Night In America after tonight. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) December 7, 2020

Steve Kornacki and big boards â€” a winning combination.

