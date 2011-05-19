Video: Watch Steve Jobs Introduce The First Apple Store That Opened 10 Years Ago Today

Happy 10-year anniversary to the Apple Store.



In this video — filmed 6 days before the store actually opened — Steve Jobs introduces the store. The very first one was in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

The key concept of the store: solutions, the focus on what you can do with computers.

“Literally, half the store is devoted to solutions… people don’t want to just buy computers they want to know what they can do with them.”

This is what’s made these stores the smash hit they are today (via @bored2tears)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.