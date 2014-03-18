VIDEO: Steve Buscemi Teaches Bill De Blasio How To Do Jazz Hands

A YouTube video posted Monday shows New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio learning how to do jazz hands from his old friend Steve Buscemi.

The parody video was filmed in advance of de Blasio’s appearance in the annual “Inner Circle Show” March 22. It shows Buscemi training de Blasio for his appearance in the show, which has been a New York City tradition since the 1920’s and features the mayor and City Hall reporters starring in satirical skits.

Tickets for the Inner Circle Show, which raises money for local charities, start at $US750. This year’s show will be called “Stuck With de Bill.”

Watch the video below.

