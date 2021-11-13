Video shows Steve Bannon apparently unaware as a TV behind him flashed the news he had been indicted

A screenshot of Steve Bannon’s ‘War Room’ podcast on November 12, 2021, with emphasis added on an MSNBC headline behind him. Bannon’s War Room, Rumble

A grand jury indicted Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress on Friday.

The news broke as Bannon was hosting his daily “War Room” show.

Video of Bannon showed an MSNBC headline on a TV behind him, which he seemed not to notice.

Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist to President Donald Trump, was live-streaming his “War Room” show when the news of his indictment broke on Friday.

A clip from the stream shows Bannon seemingly oblivious as the news appeared on a TV behind him showing MSNBC.

Bannon was indicted by a grand jury over his refusal to cooperate with the Congressional investigation into the Capitol Riot on January 6.

Bannon continued to talk with his co-hosts about an NBC New York article on Chinese GOP voters as the MSNBC chyron flashed the words “Bannon indicted” on screen.

During the 52-minute podcast, Bannon did not mention his indictment at all. Insider was unable to reach him for comment.

His co-host Raheem Kassam suggested on Twitter that Bannon actually did know what was going on, but didn’t mention it to annoy left-wingers.

Friday’s charges came after Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, the Department of Justice said.

Bannon refused to sit for a deposition and to produce relevant documents and communications to the panel.

The January 6 committee moved to pursue criminal contempt charges against him last month.

The proceedings against Bannon are the Department of Justice’s first major signal that it intends to take Congress’ criminal contempt referrals seriously, wrote Insider’s Eliza Relman and Sonam Sheth.