VIDEO: Steve Ballmer Weeping As He Says Goodbye To 13,000 Microsoft Staffers

It’s impossible not to be moved: This video of Steve Ballmer’s final speech to 13,000 Microsoft employees in the Key Arena in Seattle shows him crying as he says farewell after 13 years as CEO of the company and another 20 years by founder Bill Gates’ side before that.

The atmosphere is like a rock concert:

“Soak it in all of you. You work for the greatest company in the world. And I want to say thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you,” Ballmer says.

Many in the crowd can be heard screaming back, “We love you!”

Then, he nearly loses it completely when he says, “This is my whole professional world.”

Finally, Ballmer exits the arena — roaring his thanks to the crowd and jumping for high-fives — to the song “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes from the movie Dirty Dancing.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.