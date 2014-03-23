Controversial 4-Point Play Helped Stephen F. Austin Become Tournament's Latest Cinderella

Stephen F. Austin needed a controversial 4-point play in the final seconds of regulation to complete their comeback against VCU and become the latest 12th-seed to win a first round game in the NCAA Tournament.

VCU led by 10 points with just over three minutes remaining and seemingly still controlled the game as they went to the free throw line with 10 seconds left and a 4-point lead. But Jordan Burgess missed both free throws, Stephen F. Austin pushed the ball up the court, and Desmond Haymon hit a 3-pointer

The referee called a foul on the shot. However, it was not clear on the replays if a foul should have been called.



Haymon hit the free throw to send the game into overtime and then hit another 3-pointer in overtime to give Stephen F. Austin the lead for good.

This video shows a replay of the shot.

