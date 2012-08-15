WATCH: Stephen Colbert Mocks Everyone For Using The Same Word To Describe Paul Ryan

Brett LoGiurato

Stephen Colbert mocked the media on The Colbert Report last night, pointing out how pretty much everyone was calling Mitt Romney’s choice of Paul Ryan as his running mate a “bold” choice, or some variation.

He put up a video montage of pundits and campaign staff members all using the word “bold” and ended it with a clip of a chilli’s ad that touts “the bold flavour you’re craving.” Then he added his own thoughts.

“Bold! Bold! So daring! White, Christian, and male?!” Colbert said. “That’s a triple-not-threatening to me.”

Watch the entire segment below:

The Colbert Report
Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

