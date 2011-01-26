HILARIOUS Stephen Colbert Does A Devastating Impression Of Keith Olbermann

I guess we shouldn’t count on seeing Olbermann on Stephen Colbert anytime soon.



“I never imagined there were public implications for crapping on your employer” said Colbert before magically morphing into Olby and launching into a blistering impression of Keith at his most outraged.

Video below. Beware the Keith Olbermugg.

The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c Stephen Rejects Keith Olbermann’s Power www.colbertnation.com



Colbert Report Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog

