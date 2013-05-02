Stephen Curry Confronted A Heckling Fan After Golden State's Frustrating Loss

Shortly after losing a game in which the Warriors accused the Nuggets of dirty tactics, Stephen Curry was walking off the court when a camera caught him confronting a heckling fan.



It is unclear what the exchange was about, but Curry was already well-past the heckler before turning around and approaching him. Curry’s teammates pulled him away and led him back to the locker room.

But maybe the best part of this video is Charles Barkley who suggests that players should be allowed to pick one fan each game and “beat the hell out of him.” He was probably kidding. Maybe (video via C.J. Fogler)…

