Steelers fan pulls off epic quick-change after team benches Devlin Hodges in favour of Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers were quick to change quarterbacks in their must-win game on Sunday.

After throwing interceptions on two of the team’s first three drives, Devlin “Duck” Hodges was benched in favour of Mason Rudolph.

No one was more prepared for the change than one Steelers fan at MetLife Stadium, who swapped out jerseys and a duck mask for a reindeer mask to support his team.

The switch worked for all involved, with Rudolph helping the Steelers tie the game 10-10 heading into halftime.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had no room for error on Sunday facing off against the New York Jets, needing a win in order to remain in control of their own destiny with just one week remaining in the regular season.

After a tough start for quarterback Devlin Hodges, who threw two interceptions on the Steelers first three drives of the game, head coach Mike Tomlin did not hesitate to make a switch, sending Mason Rudolph in to take over quarterbacking duties for the Pittsburgh offence.

While the move might have come as a surprise to some, one member of Steelers Nation present at MetLife Stadium was more than prepared for the change.

The fan began the game wearing Hodges’ jersey and a duck mask – a tribute to Devlin’s nickname “Duck.” But after the team switched to Rudolph, the fan made a switch of his own, donning Rudolph’s jersey and a Rudolph mask just in time for Christmas.

At the time, the switch worked for all parties involved, as Rudolph would help the Steelers erase a 10-point deficit to tie the game heading into halftime.

The quarterback carousel wouldn’t stop there though. After Rudolph sustained a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter, Hodges would step back in under centre for the Steelers.

In football, whether you’re a fan, a coach, or a backup quarterback, it always pays to be prepared.

