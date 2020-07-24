A stunning video shows the Statue of Liberty being struck by lightning

Twitter/Mikey CeeThe Statue of Liberty was struck by lightning and captured on video.
  • An incredible video shows the Statue of Liberty being struck by lightning.
  • The striking sight was captured by Michael Calabrese from on board a Statue Cruise boat, and posted on Twitter.
  • The footage has now been viewed over 4.2 million times.
  • “I was just in the right place at the right time. I did my best to keep it as still as possible and contain my excitement,” Calabrese told USA Today.
