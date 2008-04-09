Video Startup To Mossberg: Please Keep Talking About The iPhone!

The Web hubub over Walt Mossberg’s casual aside about the iPhone, captured on video during an event last week, may have given the WSJ tech guru a mild headache. But it’s been great for the guy who has the video!



Just ask Beet.TV‘s Andy Plesser, who tirelessly interviews and tapes pretty much anyone who will stand still for his video camera. Actually you don’t need to ask him. He’ll tell you, via an unsolicited e-mail:

“The impact of the clip is completely unexpected and astonishing. Since Saturday, we’ve had about 90,000 video streams. At Beet.TV, we have about 600 videos and each get around 1000 streams, the Walt video is record breaking. The clip has been published everywhere: AppleInsider, Engadget, Gizmodo, CNET and Silicon Alley Insider, our favourite! I’ve tracked well of 100 incoming blogs which have raised my Technorati ranking up to around 560.”

Thanks for the shout out, Andy! And some advice you probably don’t need anymore: If you want to increase those streaming numbers, see if you can round up some iPhone footage.



