Video Startup Magnify.net Raises $1 Million

NY-based Web video startup Magnify.net has raised a $1 million financing round. Participating in the round: Next Stage Capital, New York Angels, Rose Tech Ventures, Active Angel Investors, and individuals including Chris Anderson.



The company will use the money to boost its sales efforts, increase staffing, and expand/improve its service.

