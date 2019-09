Here is what you missed at Startup 2011 yesterday — a lot of networking opportunities.



With the long roster of influential VCs and startup executives who spoke the event, budding entrepreneurs were excited to mingle.

Intrepid reporter Lindsay Campbell was our special correspondent behind the scenes.

Production by Bright Red Pixels.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.