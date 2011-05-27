Video Stars Of Web 2.0: Where Are They Now?

Jessica Rose, playing Bree (lonelygirl15), fooled millions into thinking she was a lonely teenage girl speaking from her childhood bedroom.

You remember lonelygirl15, who captivated millions from her childhood bedroom in 2006, talking about life as a teenage girl?And then the shock to discover that she wasn’t real, but rather an actress named Jessica Rose. Then there was Jennifer Ringley, all the way back in 1996, who filmed herself non-stop for seven years, including all of her sexual encounters.



The stars of these web shows, including the less controversial ones like Amanda Congdon – who hosted the comedy news show, “Rocketboom,” in 2004 – were revolutionary in the way they developed mass audiences on line. So we wondered, where are they now?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.