Star Of 'Duck Dynasty' Was Once A College Football Quarterback

Most people who know of Phil Robertson, know him as the father of the “Duck Dynasty” clan and the founder of Duck Commander, a successful duck call company.

But before Robertson was a television star, he was a college football quarterback at Louisiana Tech and was good enough that future hall of fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw was his backup quarterback during the 1966 season.

During that season, Louisiana Tech went just 1-9 and Robertson threw four touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Bradshaw became the starting quarterback in 1967 and Robertson left school before his senior year in 1968.

Here is video of Robertson reuniting with Bradshaw and explaining that he left school early because his heart wasn’t into football…



Here are some highlights of Robertson playing at Louisiana Tech in 1966 against Alabama and another future hall of fame quarterback, Kenny Stabler. Alabama won 34-0…

