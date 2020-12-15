One of women's college basketball's brightest stars threw down a mid-game dunk against her team's top rivals

AP Photo/Jed JacobsohnStanford Cardinals star Fran Belibi picked off a pass and went coast-to-coast for a highlight-reel slam against the California Golden Bears on Sunday.
- Stanford Cardinal sophomore Fran Belibi is one of the few players in women’s college basketball who can dunk.
- Against the Cal Golden Bears, Belibi picked off a pass, dribbled the length of the court, and threw down an impressive slam.
- Stanford’s star finished the day with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals.
- Check out the clip of her SportsCenter top-10 dunk below:
-
FRAN SLAM!!!!! ????
Yeah, she did that @fran_belibi1‼️#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/iBBspz6vXL
— Stanford Women’s Basketball (@StanfordWBB) December 14, 2020
