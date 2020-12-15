One of women's college basketball's brightest stars threw down a mid-game dunk against her team's top rivals

Meredith Cash
AP Photo/Jed JacobsohnStanford Cardinals star Fran Belibi picked off a pass and went coast-to-coast for a highlight-reel slam against the California Golden Bears on Sunday.
  • Stanford Cardinal sophomore Fran Belibi is one of the few players in women’s college basketball who can dunk.
  • Against the Cal Golden Bears, Belibi picked off a pass, dribbled the length of the court, and threw down an impressive slam.
  • Stanford’s star finished the day with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals.
  • Check out the clip of her SportsCenter top-10 dunk below:
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

