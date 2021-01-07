Video shows tense standoff between Capitol police and pro-Trump rioters trying to enter the Senate chamber

Jake Lahut
Win McNamee/Getty ImagesProtesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

A video posted on Twitter Wednesday showed tense moments before rioters overtook the Senate chamber in the US Capitol.

Amid yelling and screaming, a capitol police officer tried to hold a group of pro-Trump rioters back as they made their way through the first floor of the building.

The officer then backed off and picked up a billy club that had been dropped. Outnumbered, the officer tried to tell the group to back off.

Igor Bobic, the HuffPost reporter who posted the video, described it as taking place just before the group managed to enter the Senate chamber.

Around the same time, capitol police had their guns drawn in another standoff around the main door to the House chamber.

